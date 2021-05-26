Rage Against the Machine, Foo Fighters to Headline Boston Calling 2022

Rock icons Rage Against the Machine and Foo Fighters will headline Boston Calling when the music festival returns in 2022, organizers said Wednesday.

The two bands -- who were slated to play the popular local festival in 2020 before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- will be among some 60 musical acts when the event takes place from May 27 to May 29, 2022.

“We couldn’t be happier to return in 2022 and deliver a full-scale festival with two of the world’s most celebrated rock bands as our headliners," said Brian Appel,CEO of Boston Calling Events. "We’ve spent the past year working on a festival that our fans can really look forward to, and we’re so excited to share more news and surprises as we get into next year."

Organizers said there would be a third headliner, but did not announce additional acts.

A limited number of early-bird three-day tickets are on sale now at the festival's website.

The announcement comes as Massachusetts prepares to drop all remaining business restrictions as more residents this weekend as more residents get vaccinated for COVID-19.