Raiders Ask to Interview Patriots' Jerod Mayo for Head Coach Job

Report: Raiders request to interview Patriots' Jerod Mayo for head coach job

Interest in New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for open head coach jobs around the NFL continues to grow.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Las Vegas Raiders have requested to interview Mayo for their head coach position and Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for their general manager role.

Raiders still have HC Rich Bisaccia and GM Mike Mayock in place, but it hasnât stopped Las Vegas from looking.



Raiders requested permission to interview Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo for HC and Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for their GM job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2022

The Raiders, as Schefter noted above, have not fired their current head coach Rich Bisaccia or general manager Mike Mayock. So it's a little interesting that they're looking to interview for positions that aren't technically open at this time.

Bisaccia took over as Raiders head coach on an interim basis in October following Jon Gruden's resignation. He helped lead the Raiders to the playoffs with a 10-7 record as the No. 5 seed in the AFC. Las Vegas lost 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals in its AFC Wild Card Round playoff game last Saturday.

The Houston Texans and Denver Broncos also have requested to interview Mayo for their vacant head coach job, per reports.

Mayo has been on the Patriots coaching staff since 2019. He also played eight seasons for the Patriots after they drafted him in the first round in 2008.

Ziegler doesn't have the title of GM in New England, but his current role includes several of the same tasks. He became the Patriots' director of player personnel when Nick Caserio left to join the Texans as their new general manager in 2020.