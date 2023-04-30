Rain and Thunderstorms Throughout New England on Sunday

Rain heavy at times greets us throughout Sunday morning. A brief reprieve from the rain is possible during the midday, before more rain, and possibly thunderstorms move in for the afternoon. Temperatures slowly rise through the 50’s.

Winds become a concern, particularly for coastal locations late Sunday Night into Monday. Some minor coastal flooding is possible as the winds pickup from the East.

Monday starts with rain and wind, but quickly improves. Sun is out by mid-morning, and high temperatures are well into the 60’s. Rain returns for Tuesday, with cloudy conditions. Temperatures struggle to hit 60, most spots will have high temperatures in the upper 50’s.

Wednesday is cloudy, and chilly. Rain on and off is likely, with cooler high temperatures in the middle 50’s. Thursday is cloudy, and chilly, high temperatures in the lower 50’s, with rain likely throughout the day.

Friday, starts off with a few showers, but ends partly cloudy and drier. This signals the beginning of a pattern change. High temperatures in the middle 50’s. Milder for next weekend, with sunshine returning.