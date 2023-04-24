Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Opens in Boston's Back Bay on April 26

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of years ago, it was reported that a restaurant chain that focuses on chicken fingers was planning to open a second Boston location, and now we have learned that it is getting ready to debut.

According to a press release, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is slated to have its grand opening in the city's Back Bay neighborhood on Wednesday, April 26, with the Boylston Street dining spot joining another on Commonwealth Avenue by Boston University. (A third outlet in the region is also on the verge of opening in Marlborough as well.) Plans for the Back Bay restaurant--which has an outdoor patio and which is across the street from the Prudential Center--were first announced in the spring of 2021.

The address for the new location of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in the Back Bay is 755 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for the Baton Rouge-based chain can be found at https://www.raisingcanes.com/

