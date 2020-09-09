Rally in Boston to Call for Racial Justice, Reopening of Police Shooting Cases

Activists and relatives of people shot by police in Massachusetts will hold a rally Wednesday at the State House to call for racial justice and for Gov. Charlie Baker to reopen police shooting cases.

The event, scheduled for 5 p.m., comes after relatives of loved ones killed by police held a press conference last week to call on Charlie Baker to reopen cases of men shot by police in the Bay State.

Organized by Mass Action Against Police Brutality, the rally will also call for racial justice and solidarity in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Those expected to be in attendance will include Hope Coleman, who’s 31-year-old son, Terrence Coleman, was shot in 2016 after Boston police officers say he attacked them with a knife.

Hope Coleman says her son, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, denies her son was armed or posed any danger.

Months after Terrence Coleman was shot and killed by Boston Police, his mother, Hope Coleman, says the two officers involved need to be held accountable.

“Governor Baker I’m depending on you also,” she said at the press conference last week. “This happened here in Boston to you know?”

Rahimah Rahim, the mother of Usaamah Rahim, who was shot and killed by police in Boston in 2015, said her son’s killing was unjust.

Investigators suspected Rahim of a terror plot and say he lunched at officers with a knife when they tried to arrest him.

“We want it investigated,” Rahimah Rahim said. “Our hearts are breaking as yours would if it were your child; murdered and wrongly accused.”

Jennifer Root Bannon, whose brother Justin Root was killed by police in Brookline earlier this year after a wild chase also called for greater accountability.

“My brother was shot multiple times in Boston and then chased And shot again an additional 31 times well he laid on the ground covered in blood clutching his heart.”

The Root family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming authorities used excessive force and violated his civil rights.

One person was shot and killed by police Friday morning following the shooting of a valet outside Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Asked for a comment, Sarah Finlaw, Baker's press secretary, said last week the administration had been working "proactively" with the Black and Latino Caucus to "advance several critical initiatives" and had supported a bill that would "provide law enforcement with the training and accountability necessary to serve all communities effectively, safely and responsibly."

“The Baker-Polito Administration is committed to enhancing and improving public safety and looks forward to working with the Legislature on this issue,” she said.

Their call comes amid ongoing protests calling for racial justice and police reform, which have been reignited following the shooting of Blake.