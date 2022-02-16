Ranking All of the Patriots' Opponents in 2022

Ranking all 14 of the Patriots' opponents in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have some challenging matchups on their 2022 NFL schedule.

Headlining their list of opponents next season are the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Las Vegas Raiders. Trips to Minnesota and Arizona also jump off the page.

Of course, with what's sure to be an eventful offseason ahead, we can expect plenty to change between now and the summer. For now, here's a look at all 14 of the Patriots' opponents for 2022 and how they stack up.

14. New York Jets

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

2021 record: 4-13

Playoff result: N/A

The Jets were blown out in both of their games vs. the Patriots in 2021. Unless quarterback Zach Wlson takes a huge leap forward in Year 2, there's little reason to believe 2022 will be any different. The one thing New York has going for it is it has four picks in the top 38 of this year's NFL Draft, including the fourth and 10th overall selections.

13. Detroit Lions

2021 record: 3-13-1

Playoff result: N/A

The Lions weren't a great football team by any means last season, but their unimpressive record doesn't tell the whole story. They were competitive in their first year with Dan Campbell as head coach. Five of their losses came by four points or less, and they won three of their final six games. While Detroit won't scare any Pats fans looking at the 2022 schedule, they shouldn't be completely overlooked when they come to Foxboro.

12. Chicago Bears

2021 record: 6-11

Playoff result: N/A

The Bears enter 2022 with a clean slate as Matt Eberflus will replace Matt Nagy as head coach and Ryan Poles will take over for Ryan Pace as general manager. They'll have their work cut out for them this offseason with several glaring needs on the roster, particularly the wide receiver position with Allen Robinson hitting free agency. It should go without saying, but setting young quarterback Justin Fields up for success will be the key for the Bears next season.

11. Miami Dolphins

2021 record: 9-8

Playoff result: N/A

Brian Flores is out and Mike McDaniel is in as Dolphins head coach. The thing is, Flores wasn't really the problem in Miami. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn't lived up to the hype as a fifth overall draft pick, and the lackluster offensive line certainly deserves a fair share of the blame. The lack of a reliable three-down running back and No. 1 wideout hasn't helped either. Despite their hot streak at the end of the 2021 season, it's hard to imagine the Dolphins being a legitimate threat until they improve in those areas. That said, all bets are off when the Patriots head down to South Beach.

10. Minnesota Vikings (at MIN)

2021 record: 8-9

Playoff result: N/A

The trip to Minnesota could be a tricky one for the Patriots. Running back Dalvin Cook and star wideouts Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen could make it a long day for a Pats defense that looks suspect heading into the offseason. They'll also have a new offensive-minded head coach in Kevin O'Connell calling the shots. Fortunately for New England, the Vikings D isn't in the greatest shape either.

9. Cleveland Browns (at CLE)

2021 record: 8-9

Playoff result: N/A

The Patriots blew out the Browns at home in 2021, 45-7. They'll head to Cleveland next season for the rematch. If Baker Mayfield is healthy and surrounded by some new weapons, the Browns will have a shot at redemption. They have a big offseason ahead.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (at PIT)

2021 record: 9-7-1

Playoff result: Lost to KC in AFC wild-card round

With Ben Roethlisberger calling it a career, we can't accurately predict how the Steelers will fare in 2022. If Roethlisberger's replacement is serviceable, this makes for a challenging matchup on paper. Mac Jones and the Patriots offense will have its hands full against a tough Pittsburgh D headlined by 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt

7. Indianapolis Colts

2021 record: 9-8

Playoff result: N/A

There's no other way to put it: the Colts choked at the end of the 2021 season. All they needed was a win over the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars to clinch a playoff spot, but they were dominated 26-11. Now, they're rumored to be shopping quarterback Carson Wentz. Indy still has plenty of potential -- especially with the best running back in the league, Jonathan Taylor -- but there are some obvious question marks heading into 2022. New England will have a shot at revenge after dropping the 2021 meeting, 27-17.

6. Baltimore Ravens

2021 record: 8-9

Playoff result: N/A

The Ravens missed out on the playoffs in 2021 after dropping their final six games of the campaign. Injuries played a major role in their demise with quarterback Lamar Jackson suffering an ankle injury in Week 14. They also were thin at running back from Day 1 with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both going down with season-ending injuries. If Baltimore can avoid the injury bug in 2022, it'll remind us just how electric this Jackson-led offense can be.

5. Arizona Cardinals (at ARI)

2021 record: 11-6

Playoff result: Lost to LAR in NFC wild-card round

The Cardinals already find themselves involved in some drama with their own starting quarterback. Kyler Murray recently deleted all of his Cardinals-related photos from his Instagram account. That isn't the ideal start to 2022. Arizona also has a number of key players hitting free agency this offseason, namely wide receivers Christian Kirk, running back James Conner and Chase Edmonds, and edge rusher Chandler Jones.

4. Las Vegas Raiders (at LV)

2021 record: 10-7

Playoff result: Lost to CIN in AFC wild-card round

We'll be treated to a Bill Belichick vs. Josh McDaniels showdown next season as the ex-Pats offensive coordinator hopes to revive his head coaching career in Las Vegas. The Raiders appear devoted to Derek Carr as their QB going forward, so now it's just a matter of finding him some reliable weapons for 2022 and beyond. If Vegas is anything like it was last year, we can expect a competitive matchup.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

2021 record: 10-7

Playoff result: Lost to LAR in Super Bowl LVI

Gillette Stadium will host Joe Burrow and the 2021 AFC champion Bengals in one of the most anticipated home games of the season. With a talented young core and most of its key players set to run it back, Cincinnati will be a tough matchup for New England in 2022. It'll be a nice measuring stick for Mac Jones as we figure out where exactly he ranks among the talented group of AFC quarterbacks.

2. Green Bay Packers (at GB)

2021 record: 13-4

Playoff result: Lost to SF in NFC Divisional Round

Until Aaron Rodgers figures out his future plans and Davante Adams signs a new contract, it's impossible to know what to expect from the Packers in 2022. For now, we're operating under the assumption both players will return to make Green Bay a Super Bowl contender once again.

1. Buffalo Bills

2021 record: 11-6

Playoff result: Lost to KC in AFC Divisional Round

What if Josh Allen and the Bills had won that overtime coin toss vs. the Chiefs? That's a question all of Buffalo will have to ponder until the 2022 season, but they can go to bed at night knowing this team isn't going anywhere. Allen is a legitimate MVP candidate who should make the Bills contenders for years to come. That should worry the Patriots as there's a new king of the AFC East until proven otherwise.