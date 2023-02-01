Ransomware Attack Shuts Down Nantucket Public Schools

A ransomware attack forced an early dismissal at Nantucket Public Schools on Tuesday and canceled classes on Wednesday, according to the administration.

In a notice sent to the families Tuesday, Superintendent Elizabeth Hallet said they had to shut down the internet and all student and staff devices after the attack.

The IT department continued to assess the damage Wednesday. It is not immediately clear what, if any, information may have been compromised by the attack.

Athletic practices and the Nantucket Community Pool, and the Early Childhood Center at Nantucket Elementary School will continue as scheduled despite the shutdown.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No more updates have been provided at this time.