Rapper Kodak Black arrested on cocaine possession and other charges in Florida

Rap superstar Kodak Black has been arrested in South Florida on cocaine possession and other charges, records showed.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was booked into the Broward County jail Thursday on possession of cocaine, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and improperly parking or stopping a vehicle, records showed.

The arrest happened in Plantation, but no other details were immediately known.

Broward Sheriff's Office Kodak Black in a Broward Sheriff's Office photo from Dec. 7, 2023.

The arrest is the latest for the 26-year-old rapper who's found himself behind bars in South Florida multiple times in recent years.

Black was arrested in Fort Lauderdale in July 2022 after Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled him over and found 31 oxycodone tablets and $74,960 in cash, authorities said. He was also driving with an expired driver’s license and tags at the time.

A warrant was issued for Black earlier this year, after he'd failed to submit to a random drug and alcohol test in February.

A few days later, on Feb. 8, he took a drug and alcohol test, which revealed traces of Fentanyl, authorities said.

As a result, Black’s release was revoked and an arrest warrant was issued. Black later went before a Broward judge, who allowed him to attend a 30-day drug treatment program.

"Whatever I need to do, cry, beg, I’ll do it. But there’s so much about this situation that isn’t right," Black told the judge at the time. "I don’t know why people be so hungry to send me to jail."

Black had been arrested on a trespassing charge on New Year's Day in 2022 in Pompano Beach.

In perhaps his most infamous incident, Black had a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store commuted by President Donald Trump on his last day in office in 2020. He had served about half his sentence.