Dwyane Wade

Rappers Young Thug, Boosie BadAzz Misgender Dwyane Wade’s Trans Daughter

In an expletive-laden Instagram video, Boosie BadAzz said that Dwyane Wade "had gone too far" and should not refer to Zaya as a girl.

Rappers Young Thug and Boosie BadAzz misgendered Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old trans daughter, Zaya, in separate statements online, according to NBC News.

"All I wanna say to dwade son is: 'GOD DON'T MAKE MISTAKES,'" read a tweet from Young Thug's account Wednesday. "But hey live your true self."

The since-deleted tweet was followed by one saying: "You’re gods best Creation."

U.S. & World

coronavirus 12 hours ago

‘Glad to Be an American’: Evacuees Free From Virus Quarantine in Calif. Thank US Govt

impeachment 1 hour ago

Trump Ousts Top Defense Official Who Certified Ukraine Aid

Boosie BadAzz meanwhile misgendered Zaya in an expletive-laden Instagram videoTuesday in which he said that Wade "had gone too far" and should not refer to Zaya as a girl.

Read more at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

Dwyane WadeGabrielle Union
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us