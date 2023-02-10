Texas

Rare Hissing Mushroom Known as ‘Devil's Cigar' Spotted in Texas Park

The mushroom, also known as the 'Texas Star,' is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world and was designated as the state mushroom of Texas in 2021.

Texas Parks and Wildlife

A rare star-shaped mushroom has been spotted at a Texas park.

The fungus, known by the Latin name Chorioactis geaster, was discovered along a trail in Inks Lake State Park, Texas Parks and Wildlife shared in a Facebook post.

Texas officially designated Chorioactis geaster as the state's mushroom in June 2021, making it the third state to declare an official mushroom, following Minnesota and Oregon.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

During the late fall season, the fungus pops up as a fuzzy, dark brown capsule about three to four inches in length, inspiring its nickname “Devil’s Cigar.”

“It is said that when the devil’s cigar unfurls, it releases a strange hissing noise and hazy cloud of spores,” park officials said.

As the fungus matures and splits open, it forms a brightly-colored star, giving it another one of its nicknames, "Texas star," and making it the perfect state fungus of the Lone Star State.

U.S. & World

Indiana 32 mins ago

FBI Searches Ex-Vice President Pence's Indiana Home in Classified Docs Probe

transgender rights 2 hours ago

Bethany Hamilton Says She'll Boycott World Surf League Events Because of Policies Allowing Trans Women to Compete

But the distribution of the mushrooms often puzzles scientists. Aside from Texas, the mushroom has been sighted in parts of Oklahoma and around Kyushu, Japan.

Scientists say only a few hundred people have likely seen the rare mushroom.

This article tagged under:

Texas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us