Rare Two-Headed Snake Found at Florida Home

A rare two-headed snake was discovered at a home in Florida, state wildlife officials said.

The southern black racer was found at a home in Palm Harbor, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

The snake was being cared for and monitored by FWC. It has a low chance of survival in the wild since its brains will make different decisions, making feeding and escaping from predators difficult.

FWC said both snake heads have tongues that flick and react to movement, but not always in the same way.

The two heads are a rare phenomenon called bicephaly, which happens when a developing embryo begins to separate but fails to split into twins, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body.

Bicephaly has been reported in turtles, lizards and other creatures.