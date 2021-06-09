Rask to Start for Bruins, DeBrusk to Re-enter Lineup for Game 6

Rask starts for Bruins, DeBrusk to re-enter lineup for Game 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have no more room for error. They have to win Game 6 of their second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders on Wednesday night or Boston's season will come to an end.

The Islanders closed out their first-round series against the Penguins in Game 6 at Nassau Coliseum after winning a pivotal Game 5 on the road, and they are hoping history repeats itself tonight.

The most interesting storyline for the Bruins entering Wednesday's matchup is goaltending. No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask was pulled from Game 5 after two periods and replaced by rookie Jeremy Swayman. B's head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Game 5 that Rask wasn't 100 percent when he was taken out.

Cassidy confirmed after Wednesday's morning skate that Rask will start Game 6.

"He's ready to go, so that's it. It's that simple," Cassidy said of Rask.

The Bruins made a lineup change in Game 5 by inserting Karson Kuhlman at right wing on the third line and removing Jake DeBrusk. DeBrusk will re-enter the lineup after Curtis Lazar was ruled out due to injury, Cassidy said Wednesday. Lazar has been the fourth-line center all playoffs for Boston but he left Game 5 with an apparent knee injury and didn't return.

Boston also has ruled out veteran defensemen Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller, who are both nursing injuries.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for Bruins vs. Islanders Game 6.

BOSTON BRUINS

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand--Patrice Bergeron--David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall--David Krejci--Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk--Charlie Coyle--Karson Kuhlman

Nick Ritchie--Sean Kuraly--Chris Wagner

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk--Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly--Jeremy Lauzon

Jarred Tinordi--Connor Clifton

GOALIES

Tuukka Rask (starter), Jeremy Swayman (backup)

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

FORWARDS

Leo Komarov--Matthew Barzal--Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier--Brock Nelson--Josh Bailey

Kyle Palmieri--John-Gabriel Pageau--Travis Zajac

Matt Martin--Casey Cizikas--Cal Clutterbuck

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Pelech--Ryan Pulock

Nick Leddy--Scott Mayfield

Andy Greene--Noah Dobson

GOALIES

Semyon Varlamov (starter), Ilya Sorokin (backup)