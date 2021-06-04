Braintree

READ: Braintree Mayor Issues Statement After Shooting of 2 Police Officers

Both officers have been hospitalized but are expected to survive

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Braintree Mayor Joseph Sullivan issued a statement Friday afternoon after two police officers were reportedly shot outside an apartment complex.

Here's what he had to say:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Early today, Braintree Police responded to a report of a domestic incident in the area of McCusker Drive. The suspect fled into the woods and was subsequently apprehended. Shots were fired and two officers were transported to the hospital. The District Attorney's Office and Massachusetts State Police will be taking over the investigation.

This article tagged under:

BraintreeMassachusettsPOLICE
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us