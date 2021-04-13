READ: Here's What Mass., NH Had to Say About the J&J Vaccine Announcement

Massachusetts and New Hampshire -- along with the four other New England states -- announced Tuesday that they were pausing all administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating blood clots in six women that occurred in the days after vaccination.

Here are the full statements released by both states:

Massachusetts

“In response to today’s recommendation from the FDA and CDC to pause J&J vaccines due to an extremely rare condition reported in 6 individuals nationwide, the Department of Public Health directed all providers to immediately pause administration of the J&J vaccine until federal health experts investigate this matter. This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution as the FDA and CDC review these 6 cases, none of which are known to be linked to Massachusetts. The FDA has reported over 6.8M doses of J&J have been administered nationwide. Individuals who have received a J&J vaccine should contact their physician if they have concerns.” – COVID-19 Command Center Spokesperson

Individuals who have received a J&J vaccine should contact their physician if they have concerns.



Individuals who have appointments scheduled for a J&J vaccine and have questions about their upcoming appointment should contact the provider they booked with directly. — Mass. HHS (@MassHHS) April 13, 2021

Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, explains what to monitor if you recently received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

New Hampshire

The State of New Hampshire has announced a pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine, consistent with the recommendation of the federal government.

This morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause on the use of the single-dose J&J COVID-19 vaccine after reports that six individuals in the U.S. developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks after vaccination.

The State of New Hampshire is working with all partners to ensure they are adjusting their operations to accommodate this pause.

“This news will not slow down New Hampshire,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “While the federal government has directed a brief pause in the J&J vaccine, the state is already working with our partners to ensure that they have an alternative supply of Pfizer or Moderna to help continue their efforts today.”

Currently, no state managed fixed sites are scheduled to hold Johnson and Johnson clinics.

Some Regional Public Health Networks were scheduled to provide Johnson & Johnson at clinics and to homebound populations today. The state is working with them to provide them with an alternative supply of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine so that their efforts do not slow down as a result of this pause.

Through the Federal Pharmacy Program, Walmart locations had planned to administer Johnson & Johnson today. All Walmart locations will have an alternative vaccine by 1pm today – if someone has an appointment after 1pm, they are encouraged to attend. If they have an appointment at Walmart before 1pm, they are welcome to visit any of the state-managed sites and their appointment will be honored.

This announcement is specific to the J&J COVID-19 vaccine and not related to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. We encourage people to continue with their scheduled appointments.

COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority and all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination area taken very seriously. The CDC has indicated that those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.