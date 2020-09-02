Boston police

READ THE INDICTMENT: 9 Boston Cops Arrested for Embezzling OT Funds

The 22-page federal indictment includes details on the charges each officer is facing

By Staff Reports

FBI Boston

Nine current and retired Boston police officers have been charged in connection with committing over $200,000 in overtime fraud at the Boston Police Department's evidence warehouse, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the officers collectively embezzled over $200,000 in overtime pay between May of 2016 and February of 2019. They are all scheduled to make initial court appearances via video in federal court in Boston later in the day.

You can download and read the full federal indictment below:

BPD-IndictmentDownload

