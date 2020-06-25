schools

READ THE MEMO: Massachusetts Guidelines for Fall School Reopening

The 28-page memo was sent to school administrators on Thursday

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts released new state guidelines Thursday outlining what school might look like for teachers and students in the fall.

A memo from Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley instructed educators to prepare for three possible scenarios: A full-scale return to school, a mix of in-person and remote learning or exclusive remote learning. Districts are being instructed to submit three fall reopening plans by August -- one for each scenario.

Students in the second grade and up -- as well as adults -- will be advised to wear masks or face coverings and maintain physical distance. Desks should be a minimum of three feet apart but ideally six feet apart. Students will also likely have to eat breakfast and lunch in their classrooms.

You can read the full 28-page memo below:

