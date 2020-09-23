Reading Police Officer Indicted in Fatal 2018 Shooting

A Reading, Massachusetts, police officer has been indicted for allegedly shooting a 43-year-old resident in 2018.

Erik Drauschke was indicted by a Middlesex County grand jury on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the shooting of Alan Greenough in Reading on Feb. 3, 2018.

Police had responded that day to a Main Street apartment just before 4 p.m. for a report of an alleged domestic assault by Greenough, who lived at the residence. He had allegedly assaulted two other residents.

Prosecutors said police were familiar with Greenough and the residence from a previous altercation the night before. Responding officers were sent both to investigate the current incident and to arrest Greenough for the incident the previous evening.

When they arrived, prosecutors said police located Greenough inside the residence, which was dead-bolted from the inside. By the time officers were able to enter the residence, police said he had fled the premises by climbing out a rear window.

Reading police searched the surrounding area until around 4:30 p.m., when Drauschke located Greenough sitting inside a parked car.

Prosecutors said Drauschke allegedly approached the vehicle alone and did not wait for assistance even though other officers were nearby. Greenough is not alleged to have made any attempt to flee or to any threatening gestures toward the officer.

Drauschke allegedly opened the car door and took out his gun as he ordered Greenough out of the car. Greenough allegedly exited the car with both of his hands inside his sweatshirt pocket. He refused to take his hands out of his pockets and yelled, “…Shoot me, shoot me…," prosecutors said. Drauschke allegedly began to back up, then fired twice, striking Greenough in the chest.

Greenough was unarmed and a search of the area did not yield any weapons. He was taken to Lahey Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Reading police announced that Drauschke had been placed on unpaid administrative leave following his indictment Wednesday. He had been on paid administrative leave since the 2018 incident. He had worked for the department since 2006.

"The Reading Police Department has cooperated fully with the district attorney's investigation over the past two-and-a-half years, and the agency will continue to cooperate fully," Reading police Chief David Clark said in a statement.

Drauschke is scheduled to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.