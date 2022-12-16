‘Really Sad:' 14-Year-Old Grazed by Bullet in Jamaica Plain, New Details Could Surface Friday

People in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood have been left on edge, after a 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet Thursday afternoon.

That 14-year-old is OK, and police said she declined medical help after being grazed by the bullet on Boylston Street in a residential area of Jamaica Plain.

Officers have arrested the person they believe fired the gun, according to the Boston Police Department. That person was identified Friday morning by police as Jeremy Duarte, 19, of Jamaica Plain. He will be arraigned Friday on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a large capacity feeding device and discharging a firearm within city limits.

"I was in the basement, and I heard some pops," Tin Wong said. "Everyone ran out to the streets."

Authorities have also not specified whether the girl was targeted, or if she was simply a bystander. Neighbors were shaken up by the ordeal.

"It's pretty sad, Olivia Weltz said. "I feel like it should be a lot harder to get a gun. So that makes me really sad."

An arraignment for the suspected shooter could possibly happen Friday, which could provide more information.