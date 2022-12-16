Jamaica Plain

‘Really Sad:' 14-Year-Old Grazed by Bullet in Jamaica Plain, New Details Could Surface Friday

The suspected shooter, whose identity has not yet been released, could appear in court Friday

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

People in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood have been left on edge, after a 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet Thursday afternoon.

That 14-year-old is OK, and police said she declined medical help after being grazed by the bullet on Boylston Street in a residential area of Jamaica Plain.

Officers have arrested the person they believe fired the gun, according to the Boston Police Department. That person was identified Friday morning by police as Jeremy Duarte, 19, of Jamaica Plain. He will be arraigned Friday on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a large capacity feeding device and discharging a firearm within city limits.

"I was in the basement, and I heard some pops," Tin Wong said. "Everyone ran out to the streets."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities have also not specified whether the girl was targeted, or if she was simply a bystander. Neighbors were shaken up by the ordeal.

"It's pretty sad, Olivia Weltz said. "I feel like it should be a lot harder to get a gun. So that makes me really sad."

An arraignment for the suspected shooter could possibly happen Friday, which could provide more information.

More Jamaica Plain News

Boston Dec 13

Tot Cafe in Jamaica Plain Brings Diverse Baby Food Options, Place for Kids to Be Kids

Boston Dec 10

Person Injured in Jamaica Plain Shooting: Boston Police

This article tagged under:

Jamaica Plain
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us