Recipient of pig kidney transplant has died

A Massachusetts man who received the world's first genetically-edited pig kidney transplant has died, his family announced Saturday.

Richard Slayman of Weymouth was released last month from Massachusetts General Hospital after the procedure.

"Our family is deeply saddened about the sudden passing of our beloved Rick but take great comfort knowing he inspired so many," Slayman's family said in a statement. "Millions of people worldwide have come to know Rick's story. We felt – and still feel – comforted by the optimism he provided patients desperately waiting for a transplant."

The hospital said it was "deeply saddened" by Slayman's death, adding that it had "no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant."

"Mr. Slayman will forever be seen as a beacon of hope to countless transplant patients worldwide and we are deeply grateful for his trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation," Massachusetts General Hospital said. "We offer our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Slayman's family and loved ones as they remember an extraordinary person whose generosity and kindness touched all who knew him."

Slayman's family expressed gratitude to the hospital and medical team, "who truly did everything they could to help give Rick a second chance."

"Their enormous efforts leading the xenotransplant gave our family seven more weeks with Rick, and our memories made during that time will remain in our minds and hearts," his family said.