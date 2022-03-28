Record Cold, Blustery Wind Monday

What month is it again? Oh right... still March. If you’ve lived here long enough, it should be no surprise to you that our weather in New England can change pretty rapidly.

Snow showers and squalls Monday morning, while fairly limited in their coverage and accumulation, created a slippery mess on the roads where they blew through.

There will be a few snow showers and flurries around for the remainder of the day, but just a dusting of accumulation is possible. Nonetheless, use caution on any untreated surfaces.

Otherwise, it’s all about the cold! Record cold temperatures, in fact. The wind is certainly adding insult to injury – with gusts to 35 mph, our wind chill values will be stuck in the teens and single digits all day.

Skies clear out Monday night and the wind stays active, so you’ll be waking up to feels like temperatures in the 0 to 10 degree range across much of the region Tuesday. Despite ample sunshine, our highs will top out in the 30s to around 40 (not quite as cold as Monday), though another day of active gusts to 30 mph will result in wind chill values in the 20s.

Clouds will be on in the increase Wednesday, signaling the return of milder air. That transition will mean a few mixed showers Wednesday evening and scattered rain showers Thursday into Friday morning. The tradeoff is that temperatures will be well into the 50s and even a few lower 60s to end the week.

And just like that, we flip the calendar to April.

The weekend looks mainly dry, with highs in the 50s, coolest on Saturday.

Next week will feature slightly above average highs and the risk of a few showers Monday and perhaps again on Wednesday.