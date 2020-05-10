Record Cold Subsides Later Mother’s Day

After record cold Sunday morning, it won’t be as bad this afternoon. It stays breezy into Mother’s Day but it will be warmer with temperatures up around 60°.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the day on Monday with temperatures in the low 60s again. Cooler weather moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday, but at least the sunshine will return.

Warmer air moves in by the end of the week and into the weekend with high temperatures in the low in mid 60s across the area. As of right now, next Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend with temperatures approaching 70°.