Records: Ex-Trooper Went on Cruise, Claimed to Be at Work

Court documents show a recently retired Massachusetts police lieutenant claimed to be at work when he was actually on a cruise in Bermuda.

David Andrade, 47, of Westport, pleaded not guilty to charges including larceny over $1,200 and a public employee standards of conduct violation in Bristol County Superior Court, the Boston Herald reported Tuesday.

The former state police lieutenant is accused of stealing nearly $12,000 in holiday pay for time off he wasn't entitled to, which included a trip to Bermuda, according to court documents.

"Investigation revealed that the Defendant was actually in the middle of a cruise to Bermuda and could not have been at work," prosecutors say in court documents.

The documents detail that Andrade, who has been a lieutenant since 2016, committed the alleged scheme between August 2018 and August 2019, while he was the station commander at the Dartmouth Barracks.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police said the agency has no comment on the pending case.

An attorney for Andrade did not return a request for comment Monday.

