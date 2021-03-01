Red Cross Honors Local Heroes in First-of-Its-Kind Boston Event

On the first anniversary of the pivotal moment in Massachusetts history, when Gov. Charlie Baker called on all non-essential business to shut down as a result of a worldwide pandemic, the American Red of Massachusetts honors its heroes.

President and CEO of Putnam Investments, Robert J. Reynolds, chairs the inaugural event, Heroes Breakfast Boston, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The virtual gathering will consist of awards in 10 categories, including Global Citizen, honoring the work of Boston’s scientific community and the lifesaving vaccines that were born and bred right here in Massachusetts. Other categories include: blood services, community impact, emergency professional, firefighter, good Samaritan, law enforcement, military, nursing and youth.

“After a year like no other – a country facing a deadly pandemic, record-setting natural disasters, and civil unrest, the year ahead remains uncertain” said Holly Grant, CEO of the Red Cross of Massachusetts. “Amid these challenging times, the Red Cross remains on the frontlines bringing help and hope to families who need it most. But we are not alone. There are heroes among us who exemplify the humanity and volunteer service of the Red Cross and are serving their community. We debated whether this was the year to launch such an ambitious event – but after the events of the last 12 months, we realized it was needed now more than ever.”

“Whenever I think of help, whenever I think of hope, I think of the American Red Cross,” said Robert J. Reynolds, President and CEO of Putnam Investments. “When I was approached to chair the Heroes Breakfast Boston, the answer was without hesitation – yes. If there were ever a time to honor people who have given so much during the pandemic and beyond, it is now. I stand in awe of the heroic acts and the contributions of each of these honorees and I am proud of the local busines community who has supported these efforts.”

The Red Cross is proud to welcome the Boston NBC and Telemundo Owned Stations as the official multimedia partner for this event. NBC10 Boston and NECN News Anchor Melody Mendez will serve as the virtual event emcee. A diverse council of civic and community advocates led by Boston Athletic Association Chief Executive Officer Tom Grilk evaluated more than 130 worthy submissions.