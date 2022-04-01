Ukraine-Russia War

Red Cross Says it Couldn't Reach Mariupol, Will Try Again Saturday

“Arrangements and conditions made it impossible” for the convoy of three vehicles to get safely to Mariupol

UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
EMRE CAYLAK/AFP via Getty Images

The International Committee of the Red Cross says a team intending to help people leave the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine was unable to reach the port city on Friday.

The Red Cross said in a statement that the team hopes to try again Saturday.

“Arrangements and conditions made it impossible” for the convoy of three vehicles to get safely to Mariupol and they returned to Zaporizhzhia, it said.

“For the operation to succeed, it is critical that the parties respect the agreements and provide the necessary conditions and security guarantees,” the organization said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

Russia 8 hours ago

Russia Needs to Show ‘Success at Home' to Justify War in Ukraine

Ukraine-Russia War 3 hours ago

Ukrainian Archbishop Says Minority Faiths Will be at Risk If Russia Wins War

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Ukraine-Russia War
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us