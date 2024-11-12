Red Lobster is rolling out new menu changes in an effort to excite seafood lovers — including those on TikTok.

Damola Adamolekun, the restaurant chain’s new 35-year-old CEO, revealed the changes, which include seven new items and the reintroduction of two fan-favorite dishes, during an exclusive interview Nov. 11 on the 3rd hour of TODAY.

Adamolekun said his goal is to help make Red Lobster — which filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year and closed approximately 100 locations — better than it was before.

“Relevant, compelling and exciting is what we want Red Lobster to be for the future, and so we’re working on that now,” Adamolekun told Savannah Sellers.

Red Lobster's new Lobster Pappardelle. Red lobster

Part of that success, Adamolekun said, is the launch of a new menu on Nov. 11. Although the menu is 20% smaller, it features seven new items, including bacon-wrapped sea scallops, a lobster bisque and some new pasta dishes.

It also includes the reintroduction of the chain’s beloved hush puppies, which have been missing from its menu in recent years.

“There was a social media riot over us taking off the hush puppies a few years ago. So that is coming back,” said Adamolekun.

Hush puppies may be back on the menu, but another longtime item has vanished: the chain’s famous Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion.

Read on to learn more about Red Lobster’s new menu. (Are you listening, Flavor Flav?)

Red Lobster’s new menu

Red Lobster’s new menu features seven new items, including bacon-wrapped sea scallops, a lobster bisque and some new pasta dishes.

The chain’s famous hush puppies, missing from the menu in recent years, are back, which Adamolekun predicts will make diners happy. Popcorn shrimp has also made a comeback, too.

“I expect a stampede into our restaurants because we’re bringing back the hush puppies,” he joked.

Red Lobster's Hush Puppies are making a comeback. Red lobster

The return of hush puppies is good news for Al Roker, specifically.

“I stopped going to Red Lobster because they stopped the hush puppies. Since I was in college I love the hush puppies. I’m glad they’re back,” the 3rd hour of TODAY co-host said.

Red Lobster is also now giving customers the ability to mix and match their own seafood meal with the launch of Create your Own Ultimate Feast, which includes two premium picks (like Maine Lobster Tail or Snow Crab Legs) and two classics (like Walt’s Favorite Shrimp and Garlic Shrimp Scampi).

As far as drinks go, Red Lobster is bringing back seasonal sips such as its “fan-favorite” sparkling Snowglobe Sangria, Ruby Mule and Mocha Espresso Martini, for a limited time.

All the new menu items

Lobster Pappardelle

Pasta Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops

Lobster Bisque

Lemon Basil Mahi

Simply Prepared Mahi

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken

Roasted Asparagus

No more unlimited shrimp

One promotion now gone as part of the revamping? The chain’s famous Ultimate Endless Shrimp, which has inspired many TikTok users to film themselves gorging on the crustaceans.

Adamolekun opted to remove the unlimited shrimp campaign “because I know how to do math,” he joked. He has previously commented that the promotion cost the chain money.

However, when asked about whether it could ever return, he said anything is possible.

Adjustments to the tartar sauce after TikTok fan feedback

Adamolekun has also heard the complaints of TikTok users griping about the restaurant’s tartar sauce recipe.

“It’s being fixed. I hear you, TikTok. ... It’s going to be a better version, in my estimation, because we did try the old one and this new one, this new one’s better,” he said.

Lobsterfest is still a go

With all the menu changes, diners may worry Red Lobster will ax Lobsterfest, the restaurant’s annual lobster bonanza featuring special lobster dishes not available year-round.

But they needn’t be concerned, said Adamolekun. Not only is Lobsterfest still a go, diners can expect it to be an even bigger event.

“This year we want to make (Lobsterfest) bigger and better than ever. You know what we’re calling it? The GLOAT: the greatest lobster fest of all time,” he said.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: