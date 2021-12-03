Red ‘Pat Patriot' Throwback Jerseys to Return in 2022

Good news, Pats fans: The red throwback jerseys are returning soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You asked, and the New England Patriots are listening.

The Patriots will bring back their popular red throwback jerseys in 2022, according to the Patriots Hall of Fame's official Twitter account.

We will!The throwback jerseys (red) are coming back in 2022.Last season they were worn was 2012. — The Hall presented by Raytheon Technologies (@TheHall) December 3, 2021

New England brought back the popular "Pat Patriot" uniform -- red jersey, white pants and white helmet with the team's original Pat Patriot logo -- four times in 2009 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the AFL.

The Patriots wore the red jerseys once a year for the next three seasons, but a 2013 rule changing outlawing alternate helmets took the fan favorite threads out of the rotation.

In a memo to teams this summer, however, the NFL allowed teams to use alternate helmets again as early as 2022 if they notified the league by July 31. According to Pro Football Talk, the June 24 memo also stated that "the notice date for 2022 uniform changes has passed" and that the only alternate uniforms allowed in 2022 would be "those previously approved by the League Office."

So, it sounds like the Patriots must have gotten the red throwbacks previously approved by the NFL to pave the way for a comeback in 2022.

That's good news for fans of the red jerseys and could be good luck, as well: The club is 9-3 all-time in the red throwbacks, including that 59-0 rout of the Tennessee Titans in the snow in 2009.