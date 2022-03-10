Red Sox 2022 Offseason: Catching Up on All of Boston's Moves So Far

Catching up on all of the Red Sox' moves so far this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rejoice, baseball fans. The Major League Baseball lockout reportedly has come to an end after nearly four long, frustrating months of CBA negotiations.

A full 162-game season will be played with Opening Day on April 7 for most teams. Players are tentatively scheduled to report for spring training by March 13 and free agency is expected to re-open tonight with a number of stars still on the market. Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, Kris Bryant, and Clayton Kershaw headline the lengthy list.

The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of moves just before the lockout started and have stayed active since with a few minor league deals. There's still some holes on the roster, however, so we should expect Chaim Bloom and the front office to be busy ahead of the team's season opener.

As we wait to see what Bloom has up his sleeve, let's get caught up on all of the Red Sox-related moves so far this offseason.

Players lost

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP

E-Rod was one of the first dominoes to fall this offseason as the southpaw inked a five-year, $77 million contract with the Detroit Tigers.

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Just before the MLB lockout began on Dec. 2, the Red Sox sent Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for old friend Jackie Bradley Jr. and minor-league infielders David Hamilton and Alex Binelas.

Players added

Michael Wacha, RHP

Wacha joined the Sox on a one-year, $7 million deal in November. The 30-year-old adds depth to the starting rotation and can also was used in a long relief role by the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

James Paxton, LHP

Paxton signed with Boston on a one-year deal worth $10 million that also includes a two-year club option. The veteran southpaw is expected to return from Tommy John surgery sometime in the summer.

Rich Hill, LHP

Hill joined the Red Sox on a one-year, $5 million contract one day before the lockout began. The 2022 campaign will mark the 41-year-old's third stint with Boston.

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

The Red Sox brought JBJ back into the fold by sending Renfroe to the Brewers just before the lockout on Dec. 1.

Players returning

Kevin Plawecki, C

Plawecki and the Red Sox avoided arbitration by agreeing on a one-year, $2.25 million contract on Dec. 1.

Ryan Brasier, RHP

Boston avoided arbitration with Brasier by signing the right-handed reliever to a one-year, $1.4 million deal in late November.

Minor league contracts

Rob Refsnyder, UTIL

The Red Sox added Refsnyder as a depth piece on Nov. 30.

Roberto Ramos, 1B

Ramos, a slugging first baseman out of Korea, signed a minor league deal with an invite to Red Sox spring training on Feb. 8.

Yolmer Sanchez, INF

Boston signed the former Gold Glover to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.

Taylor Cole, RHP

Cole inked a minor league deal with an invite to major-league spring training in January.

Tyler Danish, RHP

Danish signed a minor league contract with an invite to Red Sox spring training in February.

Darrin Gillies, RHP

Silvino Bracho, RHP

Gillies and Bracho both signed minor league deals with invites to spring training on March 6.

Free agents

Kyle Schwarber, DH/OF

Adam Ottavino, RHP

Hansel Robles, RHP

Garrett Richards, RHP

Martin Perez, LHP

Travis Shaw, INF

Danny Santana, UTIL