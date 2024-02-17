Red Sox acquire young arm for right hander John Schreiber

The Boston Red Sox made a move today trading right handed relief pitcher John Schreiber to the Kansas City Royals for minor-league right hander David Sandlin.

22-year-old Sandlin is ranked #20 of the Royals young prospects. Last year he went 4-2 with a 3.41 ERA (26 ER/68.2 IP), 90 strikeouts, 18 walks, a 1.19 WHIP, and a .250 opponent batting average in 15 starts in the minors.

Schreiber posted a 2.90 ERA (37 ER/114.2 IP) in 111 games with the Red Sox and was part of the Opening Day roster in 2023.