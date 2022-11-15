Red Sox Add Highly-Rated Prospect to 40-Man Roster

Red Sox add five to 40-man roster ahead of Rule 5 Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox added five players to their 40-man roster in anticipation of next month's Rule 5 Draft.

Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston's 2022 Minor League Player of the Year, headlines the list that also includes left-handers Brandon Walter and Chris Murphy, infielder David Hamilton, and outfielder Wilyer Abreu.

Players on the 40-man roster are protected from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft, which is set for Dec. 7. To make room for those five players on the roster, right-hander Jake Reed and catcher Caleb Hamilton were designated for assignment.

Rafaela was a no-brainer to be added to the 40-man roster after breaking out as one of Boston's most prized prospects last season. The 22-year-old utility man slashed .299/.342/.538 with 21 homers and 28 stolen bases between High-A Salem and Double-A Portland. He skyrocketed into the top five of the Red Sox' prospect rankings heading into 2023.

Walter, 26, went 3-3 with a 3.59 ERA, 75 strikeouts and five walks in 57.2 innings between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He's the organization's No. 8 ranked prospect, per SoxProspects.com.

Murphy, 24, posted a 7-11 with a 4.03 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A last season. He finished the year as the club's No. 12 ranked prospect.

Hamilton, 25, racked up a ridiculous 70 steals with Double-A Portland in 2022. The 25-year-old was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers as part of last offseason's Hunter Renfroe-for-Jackie Bradley Jr. trade.

Abreu, 23, posted a.247/.399/.435 slash line with 19 homers, 31 stolen bases and 114 walks. He was acquired in the deal that sent veteran catcher to the Christian Vazquez before the 2022 trade deadline.