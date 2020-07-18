Red Sox Announce Nathan Eovaldi as Opening Day Starter Vs. Orioles

It'll be Nathan Eovaldi taking the mound for the Boston Red Sox when they host the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day.

The Red Sox officially announced Eovaldi as the starter Saturday, making him Boston's sixth different Opening Day starter in the last seven years.

The others? Jon Lester (2014), Clay Buchholz (2015), David Price (2016), Rick Porcello (2017), and Chris Sale (2018-19).

The original plan was to have Eduardo Rodriguez start on Opening Day, but the left-hander will begin the season on the 10-day injured list after recovering from coronavirus. E-Rod did announce some good news Saturday, though, tweeting he's "back."

The O's plan to have lefty John Means as their Opening Day starter vs. Boston. The game is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

