Red Sox Claim Caleb Hamilton Off Waivers From Twins, DFA Abraham Almonte

As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023.

Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.

Hamilton, 27, originally was selected by the Twins in the 23rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He slashed .233/.367/.442 with 11 homers and 43 RBI in 62 games for Triple-A St. Paul in 2022.

In 22 games with the big-league club, Hamilton went 1-for-18 (.056) with one homer. The Oregon State product made his MLB debut with the Twins in July.

Hamilton joins Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and Ronaldo Hernandez as the catchers on Boston's 40-man roster.

Almonte, 33, hit .257 with one homer in 15 games with the Red Sox in 2022. He was originally acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers before the July 2022 deadline.