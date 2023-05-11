Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen becomes 7th MLB player to achieve this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen accomplished a rare feat Wednesday night when he secured a 5-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on the road.

He picked up the 400th save of his MLB career, making him just the seventh player in the history of the sport to reach that milestone.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 7th player in MLB history to record 400 saves: Kenley Jansen. pic.twitter.com/n1YZrjhSiI — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 11, 2023

Next up on the career saves leaderboard is Billy Wagner with 422 in sixth place, and then John Franco with 424 in fifth place. The all-time leader in saves is New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera with 652.

Red Sox great Pedro Martinez had a special message for Jansen after the historic moment Wednesday night:





Iâm enjoying with you #closer #historyinthemaking #redsox@RedSox https://twitter.com/kenleyjansen74?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kenleyjansen74 so proud of you on your 400 career saves!! Wish you all the best, many blessings and good healthIâm enjoying with you #kenleyjansen pic.twitter.com/ZhVQ2gbqq6 — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez)

Jansen has nine saves this season, which is tied for the third-most in the majors. He has a 0.77 ERA with 17 strikeouts and three walks in 11 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox signed Jansen to a two-year, $32 million contract in free agency back in December. He spent the first 12 years of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers before joining the Braves for the 2022 campaign. He was a member of the Dodgers' World Series-winning team in 2020.