Two more Boston Red Sox players have contracted COVID-19, including their projected Opening Day starter.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and third baseman Bobby Dalbec have tested positive for COVID-19, Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke confirmed Tuesday.

Rodriguez currently is home in Miami and hasn't joined the team after recently being around someone who was sick. The 27-year-old still is "not feeling 100 percent," per Roenicke, but is feeling "better" than he has in recent days and has told his manager he still wants to pitch on Opening Day.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

The Red Sox begin their shortened 2020 season July 24 against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, and Rodriguez was set to start as Boston's de facto No. 1 starter with Chris Sale sidelined due to injury.

Red Sox Manager Ron Roeneicke did not provide names or the number of infections, but the team confirmed they have positive COVID-19 cases.

Dalbec also hasn't reported to Fenway Park for training camp and is asymptomatic, according to Roenicke.

The Red Sox now have had four players test positive for COVID-19, as pitchers Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor received positive tests last week.

Boston has been less impacted by the coronavirus than clubs like the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays, who had to close their spring training facilities due to multiple positive tests. But the Red Sox haven't steered clear of the virus and will have to take precautions as Opening Day draws nearer.

Red Sox' Eduardo Rodriguez, Bobby Dalbec test positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston