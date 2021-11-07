Red Sox Exercise Club Option on Catcher Christian Vazquez for 2022

Christian Vazquez reacts excitedly to news of return to Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Christian Vazquez is staying put.

The Boston Red Sox announced Sunday the team had exercised its club option for the catcher, who reacted excitedly to the news he'd be staying with the only organization he's ever known as a professional.

So happy to stay in my only house @RedSox pic.twitter.com/suhie98Dbe — Christian Vázquez #7 (@Christian_7_7_) November 7, 2021

Vazquez had hinted the move was coming with another tweet about an hour earlier.

Vazquez, 31, hit .258 with six home runs and 49 runs batted in -- the second most of his career -- to go along with a .659 OPS in 2021.

Vazquez, a native of Puerto Rico, enjoyed his best season in 2019, when he hit 23 homers and drove in 72 runs while hitting .276.

He was originally drafted by the Red Sox in the eighth round of the 2008 MLB Amateur Draft, making him the longest-tenured player in the organization, before debuting with the big league club in 2014.

Boston also reportedly extended a qualifying offer to left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez Sunday, and designated hitter J.D. Martinez opted in to the final year of his deal with the team.