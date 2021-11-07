Boston

Red Sox Exercise Club Option on Catcher Christian Vazquez for 2022

Christian Vazquez is staying put in Boston, and he's happy.

By Jake Levin

Christian Vazquez reacts excitedly to news of return to Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Christian Vazquez is staying put.

The Boston Red Sox announced Sunday the team had exercised its club option for the catcher, who reacted excitedly to the news he'd be staying with the only organization he's ever known as a professional.

 Vazquez had hinted the move was coming with another tweet about an hour earlier.

Vazquez, 31, hit .258 with six home runs and 49 runs batted in -- the second most of his career -- to go along with a .659 OPS in 2021. 

Here's why J.D. Martinez reportedly didn't opt out of his deal with Red Sox

U.S. & World

Texas 18 hours ago

Mourning Starts as Houston Officials Probe Concert Deaths

coronavirus 12 hours ago

The US Will Start Allowing International Travelers Monday. Here Are the New Rules

Vazquez, a native of Puerto Rico, enjoyed his best season in 2019, when he hit 23 homers and drove in 72 runs while hitting .276.

He was originally drafted by the Red Sox in the eighth round of the 2008 MLB Amateur Draft, making him the longest-tenured player in the organization, before debuting with the big league club in 2014.  

Boston also reportedly extended a qualifying offer to left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez Sunday, and designated hitter J.D. Martinez opted in to the final year of his deal with the team.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Red Soxred soxMLBChristian Vazquez
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us