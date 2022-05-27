Red Sox Foundation Broadens Scope After Two Decades

In the two decades since the Red Sox Foundation began, it's been so closely tied to the Jimmy Fund that fans sometimes think the two are the same. Anyone could be forgiven for the confusion, given the team’s longtime ties to the charity that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

But while the foundation is still intimately linked to the Jimmy Fund and other partners, it is now broadening its scope, particularly for aiding racial equity, including new programs expected to start this year.

