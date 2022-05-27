Boston Business Journal

Red Sox Foundation Broadens Scope After Two Decades

By Grant Welker

In the two decades since the Red Sox Foundation began, it's been so closely tied to the Jimmy Fund that fans sometimes think the two are the same. Anyone could be forgiven for the confusion, given the team’s longtime ties to the charity that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

But while the foundation is still intimately linked to the Jimmy Fund and other partners, it is now broadening its scope, particularly for aiding racial equity, including new programs expected to start this year.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us