Red Sox have two starters in 2021 All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers will represent the Boston Red Sox as starters in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

The voting results were announced Thursday night with Bogaerts edging out fellow American League shortstops Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays and Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros. Devers earned the most votes among AL third basemen, topping the Astros' Alex Bregman and White Sox' Yoan Moncada.

Give it up for the first #RedSox teammates ever to start an All-Star Game together at SS & 3B. pic.twitter.com/l8kHsTj1wu — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 2, 2021

This marks the first time in MLB history that Red Sox teammates will start an All-Star Game together at shortstop and third base.

For Bogaerts, it's the third All-Star nod of his career. The 28-year-old is hitting .329 with 13 homers and 48 RBI on the season.

It's Devers' first All-Star selection, and it comes during a campaign in which the 24-year-old is leading the Red Sox with 20 homers and and a league-high 69 RBI.

Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez finished second in voting among designated hitters, trailing only Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.

The rest of the 2021 All-Star rosters will be announced Sunday, July 4, at 5:30 p.m. ET. The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field.