Red Sox Launch 2 Grand Slams, Defeat Astros 9-5 to Even ALCS Series

The Boston Red Sox have evened the American League Championship Series at one game apiece after a dominating win in Houston thanks to two grand slams in the first two innings.

After designated hitter J.D. Martinez launched a grand slam in the first inning to give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros, third baseman Rafael Devers followed suit in the second inning with another grand slam.

Boston's two grand slams made MLB history, and the Red Sox were able to hold onto their giant lead to defeat the Astros 9-5 Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

The series now heads back to Boston, with Game 3 slated for Monday night at Fenway Park.