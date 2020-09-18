David Ortiz

Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Reveals He Recently Tested Positive for COVID-19

By Justin Leger

David Ortiz reveals he recently tested positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Ortiz revealed Friday he is one of the millions of Americans who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

U.S. & World

Ruth Bader Ginsburg 12 hours ago

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died at Age 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg 11 hours ago

Justice Ginsburg's Biggest Cases: Equal Pay, Bush v. Gore, Insider Trading

The Boston Red Sox legend joined NESN's Jerry Remy, Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley on Friday's Sox-Yankees broadcast and discussed the details of his experience with COVID-19, which he has since tested negative for.

Tomase: Sox could pick from these prospects in 2021 Draft

Ortiz said while he was asymptomatic, his brother also contracted the virus and was in the hospital for a week.

"I just had my last test yesterday. Thank God that's negative. But I was asymptomatic, so mine wasn't that bad," Ortiz said. "My brother had it really bad, he had to be in the hospital for about a week. He had to lose like 25 pounds. Man, this is no joke. You don't realize how crazy this is until it hits home."

Fortunately, both Ortiz and his brother are doing OK.

Ortiz appeared on the broadcast to promote the David Ortiz Children's Fund, which provides support to children who can't afford the critical cardiac services they need. To learn more and donate, go here. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

David Ortiz
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us