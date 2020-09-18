Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Reveals He Recently Tested Positive for COVID-19

David Ortiz reveals he recently tested positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Ortiz revealed Friday he is one of the millions of Americans who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Boston Red Sox legend joined NESN's Jerry Remy, Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley on Friday's Sox-Yankees broadcast and discussed the details of his experience with COVID-19, which he has since tested negative for.

Ortiz said while he was asymptomatic, his brother also contracted the virus and was in the hospital for a week.

"I just had my last test yesterday. Thank God that's negative. But I was asymptomatic, so mine wasn't that bad," Ortiz said. "My brother had it really bad, he had to be in the hospital for about a week. He had to lose like 25 pounds. Man, this is no joke. You don't realize how crazy this is until it hits home."

Fortunately, both Ortiz and his brother are doing OK.

Ortiz appeared on the broadcast to promote the David Ortiz Children's Fund, which provides support to children who can't afford the critical cardiac services they need. To learn more and donate, go here.