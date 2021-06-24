Red Sox' Nick Pivetta Doesn't Allow Hit Vs. Rays, Removed in 7th Inning

Pivetta doesn't allow hit vs. Rays, removed in 7th inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nick Pivetta didn't allow a hit vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, but he was unable to go the distance.

Pivetta had a no-hitter through 6 2/3 innings when manager Alex Cora opted to pull him in the seventh with his pitch count at 100. Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor closed out the inning to keep the no-no going, but it came to an end the following inning with a Kevin Kiermaier double off Darwinzon Hernandez.

Pivetta ended his night with eight strikeouts, two walks and a hit by pitch. The key moment in the game came in the fifth inning, when Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe preserved the no-hitter with an incredible catch.

It was a pitchers' duel at Tropicana Field as Rays starter Michael Wacha did his part. The righty allowed only one hit and kept the Red Sox off the scoreboard while striking out seven and walking two in five innings.

Next up on the schedule for Boston is a three-game series vs. the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. on Friday night.