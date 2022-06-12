red sox

Red Sox Place RHP Nathan Eovaldi on 15-Day Injured List

By Justin Leger

The Boston Red Sox added another starting pitcher to the injured list on Sunday.

Nathan Eovaldi was placed on the 15-day IL with low back inflammation, retroactive to June 9. He joins fellow right-hander Garrett Whitlock (right hip inflammation), who was placed on the IL on Friday.

Rookie right-hander Kutter Crawford was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to replace Eovaldi on the active roster. He'll get the start against the Seattle Mariners in Sunday's series finale.

Eovaldi is 4-2 this season with a 3.16 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 72 strikeouts in 12 starts. The 32-year-old did not allow a run in his last two starts, in which he earned victories vs. the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels.

Crawford, 26, hasn't pitched for the Red Sox since May 13. In eight appearances, he's posted a 10.66 ERA (11 runs in 10.2 innings) and 2.37 WHIP.

Sunday's game in Seattle is set for a 4:10 p.m. ET first pitch.

