Red Sox Player, 2 Staffers Test Positive for COVID-19

Kevin Plawecki among three Red Sox who tested positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox' COVID issues aren't a thing of the past.

Catcher Kevin Plawecki and two Red Sox staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Monday morning, via our John Tomase.

Plawecki is vaccinated and told reporters last month he planned to receive the vaccine this spring to be eligible to play in Boston's games in Toronto against the Blue Jays. The Canadian government requires players to be fully vaccinated to enter the country as of Monday.

The Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins at 11:05 a.m. ET on Monday, and catcher Connor Wong has been called up from Triple-A Worcester to replace Plawecki as Christian Vazquez's backup.

Boston will travel to Toronto next week, and several Red Sox players -- including pitcher Tanner Houck -- won't make the trip because they are unvaccinated, per manager Alex Cora.