Red Sox Players Report to Fenway Park Ahead of Preseason Workouts

Red Sox players were reporting to Fenway Park Wednesday to be screened for the coronavirus ahead of the start of the shortened Major League Baseball season.

The players were having their temperatures checked and being tested for coronavirus antibodies. Those who test negative can begin to take part in practice as early as Friday.

Major League Baseball last week set a 60-game schedule and now the sport will try its best to complete a season and crown a champion amid a coronavirus pandemic that still looms over much of American life. Players report to camps this week and the regular season is supposed to start about three weeks later.

Players will checked every other day for COVID-19 during the season.

Under the league’s plan, the Red Sox will be playing road games as close to home as possible to limit travel and exposure to the virus.

The Sox will taking on opponents in the Eastern divisions of the American and National leagues under this abbreviated schedule, including 10 games against the rival New York Yankees.