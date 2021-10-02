Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Rally in 9th, on Brink of Clinching Wild-Card Berth

Boston is tied with the Yankees for the top AL wild card entering the final day of the regular season.

Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez high fiving Bobby Dalbec
AP Photo/Nick Wass

Christian Vázquez tripled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox moved to the brink of a postseason berth with a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals. Boston is tied with the Yankees for the top AL wild card entering the final day of the regular season. The Red Sox will send ace Chris Sale to the mound Sunday needing a victory to punch a playoff ticket. If they win, they’ll host Tuesday’s wild-card game regardless of New York’s outcome because Boston won the season series 10-9. If the Red Sox lose Sunday, they will still be assured entry into a tiebreaker game Monday. 

