red sox

Red Sox Release Hype Video for AL Wild Card Game Vs. Rival Yankees

It's the first winner-take-all playoff game between the Red Sox and Yankees since Game 7 of the 2004 American League Championship Series

By Nick Goss

Red Sox release hype video for AL Wild Card Game vs. Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Major League Baseball couldn't have asked for a better matchup in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday night.

The sport's most historic and intense rivalry will write a new chapter at Fenway Park when the Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees.

It's the first winner-take-all playoff game between the Red Sox and Yankees since Game 7 of the 2004 American League Championship Series.

Red Sox star J.D. Martinez won't play vs. Yankees in Wild Card Game

The Red Sox posted a hype video to social media Tuesday morning featuring starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Check it out in the tweet below:

The winner of Tuesday's game will move on to the American League Division Series and play the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 1 of the ALDS versus the Rays is set for Thursday night. 

More Red Sox News

red sox 3 hours ago

Red Sox Star J.D. Martinez Won't Play in Wild Card Game

red sox 8 hours ago

Fever Pitch: Prices for Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game Reach Record High

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

red soxFenway ParkNew York Yankeeswild card game
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us