Red Sox Release Hype Video for AL Wild Card Game Vs. Rival Yankees

Red Sox release hype video for AL Wild Card Game vs. Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Major League Baseball couldn't have asked for a better matchup in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday night.

The sport's most historic and intense rivalry will write a new chapter at Fenway Park when the Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees.

It's the first winner-take-all playoff game between the Red Sox and Yankees since Game 7 of the 2004 American League Championship Series.

The Red Sox posted a hype video to social media Tuesday morning featuring starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Check it out in the tweet below:

It all comes down to one. pic.twitter.com/5utDbXFrqC — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 5, 2021

The winner of Tuesday's game will move on to the American League Division Series and play the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 1 of the ALDS versus the Rays is set for Thursday night.