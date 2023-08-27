Red Sox reliever Bernardino placed in COVID-19 related injured list

The Boston Red Sox will be substituting an arm in their bullpen.

The team announced that relief pitcher Brennan Bernardino has been added the COVID-19 related injured list.

Lefty Chris Murphy has been recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take his place.

Bernardino pitched in yesterday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out the only batter he faced. He has posted a 2.55 ERA in 43 games for Boston this season.

Murphy has posted a 3.72 ERA (16 ER/38.2 IP) in 13 games with Boston this season.