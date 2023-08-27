Boston Red Sox

Red Sox reliever Bernardino placed in COVID-19 related injured list

The team announced that relief pitcher Brennan Bernardino has been added the COVID-19 related injured list.

The Boston Red Sox will be substituting an arm in their bullpen.

The team announced that relief pitcher Brennan Bernardino has been added the COVID-19 related injured list.

Lefty Chris Murphy has been recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take his place.

Bernardino pitched in yesterday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out the only batter he faced. He has posted a 2.55 ERA in 43 games for Boston this season.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Murphy has posted a 3.72 ERA (16 ER/38.2 IP) in 13 games with Boston this season.

This article tagged under:

Boston Red Sox
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us