Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly suffers apparent elbow injury vs. Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly appeared to suffer a devastating elbow injury during Wednesday's game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the fifth inning, Kelly plunked Rays infielder Yandy Diaz with a pitch and immediately went down holding his right elbow. He was visibly distraught as manager Alex Cora, a trainer, and teammates rushed to his side.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Watch below:

Hoping for the best for Red Sox righty Zack Kelly, who had to leave the game in the fifth inning 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uBbyQkaE56 — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) April 13, 2023

The severity of Kelly's injury currently is unclear, though his reaction just about says it all.

Kelly, 28, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Division II Newberry College. He made his MLB debut with Boston last season and made 13 appearances out of the bullpen, posting a 3.95 ERA. He notched a 1.35 ERA through five appearances this season.