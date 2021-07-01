Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Becomes MLB RBI Leader on Latest Home Run

WATCH: Rafael Devers becomes MLB's RBI leader on latest home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers is the best third baseman in baseball, and he just became the MLB leader in runs batted in.

Devers had five RBI in Thursday's game against Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. The last three came on this home run in the sixth inning to give Boston a commanding 12-0 lead.

Check out Devers' 20th homer in the video below:

FIVE RBI on the day for Raffy. 💪 pic.twitter.com/dsXL9hr788 — MLB (@MLB) July 1, 2021

This home run also pushed Devers ahead of Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to lead the majors with 69 RBI.

Devers is on pace to tally 136 RBI this season, and that would be the most by any Red Sox player since David Ortiz had 137 in 2006.

The 24-year-old third baseman's single-season career high for RBI is 115 set in 2019. Unless Devers misses games due to injury in the second half of the season, he's likely to blow past that number with ease.