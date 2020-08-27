red sox

Red Sox ‘Strongly' Considering Boycotting Game Against Blue Jays: Report

By Darren Hartwell

Three Major League Baseball teams boycotted their games Wednesday, and the Boston Red Sox reportedly may follow suit.

The Red Sox have "strongly considered" not playing Thursday's game against the Blue Jays and are in discussions with Toronto about a potential boycott, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday.

According to ESPN's Marly Rivera, Boston's discussions were spurred by outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., the team's lone Black player, who seemingly won't play Thursday regardless.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first professional sports team to boycott a game Wednesday to protest social injustice in America after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, several times in the back Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Teams in Major League Soccer, the WNBA and Major League Baseball followed Milwaukee's lead, and the NBA postponed three playoff games Thursday, including Celtics-Raptors Game 1. The Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners boycotted their games Wednesday, while several players on other teams refused to play.

Bradley met with manager Ron Roenicke and catcher Kevin Plawecki on Wednesday before the Red Sox' game against the Blue Jays, but there was no team meeting and the teams played their game as scheduled.

