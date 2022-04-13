Red Sox-Tigers takeaways: Sox overcome shaky bullpen in series finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox are back to .500 as they defeated the Detroit Tigers in Wednesday's series finale, 9-7.

Nathan Eovaldi outdueled ex-Sox teammate Eduardo Rodriguez, allowing only two runs on four hits in five innings of work. The Red Sox bullpen brought Detroit back into the game late, but Hansel Robles slammed the door shut with a perfect 1.1-inning save.

Jackie Bradley Jr. tallied his first two hits of the season, both doubles, and knocked in three of Boston's runs. Kiké Hernandez smacked an RBI double of his own and belted his first homer of the campaign. As a team, the Red Sox had six doubles on the day.

Here are three instant takeaways as the Sox take two out of three from the Tigers. They'll have a day off, then host the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park for the 2022 home opener on Friday.

Bullpen situation still worrisome

A near-collapse from the bullpen put a damper on what otherwise was an encouraging Red Sox performance. They took a 9-2 lead into the seventh inning, then Detroit began to chip away.

Austin Davis allowed two runs on three hits, including young slugger Spencer Torkelson's first big-league homer. Kutter Crawford replaced Davis with two outs in the seventh and got out of the jam before running into issues of his own in the eighth inning.

Crawford allowed three runs on three hits and failed to get an out in the eighth. Sox manager Alex Cora turned to Jake Diekman to clean up the mess, but the southpaw didn't display the dominance he showed Sunday in the Bronx. He struck out the first two batters he faced, then hit some turbulence as he allowed two runs (charged to Crawford) on a hit-by-pitch and a single.

Ultimately, Diekman was able to escape the frame without further damage and Robles finished off the victory with an impressive outing. But six games into the season, this bullpen leaves plenty to be desired outside of Robles and Garrett Whitlock.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets roughed up

Former Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez signed a five-year, $77 million deal with the Tigers early in the offseason. His ex-teammates congratulated him on the new contract with some fireworks Wednesday at Comerica Park.

E-Rod lasted only 3.2 innings as he allowed seven runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks. Hernandez, Bradley, and Rafael Devers each recorded doubles against their old friend with Hernandez adding a solo homer for good measure.

It's been a rocky start to Rodriguez's Tigers career. Through his first two appearances, the 29-year-old is 0-2 with a stat line of 7.7 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, and 7 K.

Kiké Hernandez finding his groove

Hernandez was hitless on the season heading into Tuesday's game vs. Detroit. He was 0-for-17, then went hitless in his first two at-bats to make it an 0-for-19 skid to begin the campaign. He finally broke through with an RBI double and has been red-hot ever since.

In his last seven ABs, Boston's leadoff hitter is 4-for-7 with three doubles, a homer and three RBI. It's no coincidence his hot streak has coincided with the team's bats waking up after a sluggish start.