The Boston Red Sox are expected to preview improvements to Fenway Park on Wednesday morning ahead of this week's home opener.

Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Gilulua will be joined by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at a press conference at 11 a.m. to preview the offseason improvements to the ballpark.

The Red Sox are scheduled to face the Minnesota Twins at 2:10 p.m. Friday in their home opener.